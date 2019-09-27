Lieutenant Governor urges residents to apply for pardons related to some marijuana convictions

(WBRE/WYOU) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is urging Pennsylvanians to apply for pardons for non-violent marijuana-related convictions.

The findings from Fetterman’s 67-county marijuana legalization tour show overwhelming support for legalization. In light of those findings, Fetterman, along with Governor Wolf, is calling for the expungement of minor marijuna-related convictions.

Fetterman is working with the state’s board of pardons to help speed up the application process for those pardons.