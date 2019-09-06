Library begins campaign to replace aging bookmobile

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A library in Lycoming County has been bringing books to people for the past 80 years. Now leaders are hoping to extend their program with a little re-imagining.

“I saw that this morning, I was like ‘new bookmobile? Ok’ but it is a good idea. It’s not bad,” Richard Wright of Williamsport said.

This current 10-year-old bookmobile is seriously aging and now leaders at the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport are on a mission to be out with the old and in with the new.

“When we’re thinking about replacing it, it gives us an opportunity to think about serving people better,” library development marketing and programming director Robin Glossner said.

The library just kicked off its bookmobile campaign in hopes of raising half a million dollars. The goal is to get rid of the outdated bookmobile and add three new ones that are geared towards children, senior citizens, and middle-aged adults “that are smaller, more flexible, more efficient,” Glossner said.

“Well for people who can’t drive or people who can’t get out of their homes, it would be a good idea to deliver the books so they don’t have to find a way to get out,” Wendy Stevens of Williamsport said.

The three new vehicles will travel across Lycoming County carrying a wide selection of books geared towards everyone.

“Things for kids, things for senior citizens, the most popular best-sellers, large print for folks with vision issues. It has music, movies, and audiobooks,” Glossner said.

“It sounds like a good idea,” Wright said.

Right now the library currently has a storymobile that goes out to childcare facilities. But it’s so popular, the library can’t cover the high demand for its services. Community members tell Eyewitness News the more access children have to books, the better.

“It expands their imagination. You can learn a lot from books,” Stevens said.

The James V. Brown Library expects to put the new vehicles on the road by 2021.