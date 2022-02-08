Libraries find new ways to connect while celebrating ‘Love Your Library Month’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — February is also Love Your Library Month.

As local libraries turn the page on a new year following COVID protocols, some are finding the community eager to visit again.

With another year of COVID in the books, libraries are asking people to celebrate books with them, even as the pandemic continues.

“Our building was closed to the public for quite a while. So we had to go back and figure out how we could serve the community without even having them in here,” Osterhout Adult Services Coordinator Liz Caputo said.

Serving the community in a new way went beyond paperbacks and hardcovers.

“One of the main things that we’ve learned over the past year or two since the pandemic began is how vital the internet is for our community. You’d be shocked to learn how many individuals and families in Luzerne County do not have access to the internet,” Osterhout Director of Development and Community Relations Amber Loomis said.

Patrons and Luzerne County residents relied heavily on the library for this.

“So whether they’re coming in to use our computers, that way they can check email, apply for jobs, look into unemployment. Or they’ve been coming in to check out mobile hotspots from our library of things so they can take the internet home with them,” Loomis said.

But they are hopeful that in the new year, both new and old events can happen again.

“I’m hoping that in the next year we’ll be able to restart some of the things we’ve done here for years. Like our book club that people really love, so hopefully we’ll be able to have groups meet again soon,” Caputo said.

Gathering together for more than books.

“I think it’s just really important to know that your local library is not just a place for books. It’s also a place for any resource you can imagine. So it’s a great place to start if you’re looking for something,” Caputo said.