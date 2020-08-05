Back To School

District By District

School Reopening Guidance

PA Department of Health Latest

Precautions On The Field

LIAA delays the start for some fall sports

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association (LIAA) voted on Wednesday to delay the start of the fall sports season, except for girls tennis and golf.

Ron Collins, LIAA President, told Eyewitness News boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, field hockey and girls volleyball will begin practice the week of August 24th, a week later than previously scheduled.

Football practices will start the week of September 14th, with the first games scheduled for October 2. This is five weeks later than previously scheduled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos