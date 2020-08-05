LIAA delays the start for some fall sports

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association (LIAA) voted on Wednesday to delay the start of the fall sports season, except for girls tennis and golf.

Ron Collins, LIAA President, told Eyewitness News boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, field hockey and girls volleyball will begin practice the week of August 24th, a week later than previously scheduled.

Football practices will start the week of September 14th, with the first games scheduled for October 2. This is five weeks later than previously scheduled.