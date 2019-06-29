LGBTQ rally held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — June is considered Pride Month. Even though the month is almost over, the LGBTQ events are not.

Standing in front of the crowd, Naiymah Sanchez is no stranger to standing up for what she feels is right.

“I’m in my thirties and I transitioned at nine. And when I transitioned, there was no talk of being transgender,” Sanchez, the ACLU-PA trans justice coordinator said.

Naiymah was one of several speakers at this rally on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square to advocate for LGBTQ rights. This event also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, when patrons resisted a police raid at a gay bar in New York City.

“Rallies like this in cities like Wilkes-Barre and Scranton are so important because they show our rural communities that are just outside this area that there is support right here. You don’t have to go to New York City, you don’t have to go to Philly,” PA Youth Congress director of development Anne Krothe-Wolfe said.

Participants left the square feeling hopeful.

“I was one of those rural queer youth who thought that they had to leave the area to be me. And I want to make sure that kids like me know that they can stay right here,” Krothe-Wolfe said.

Naiymah also wants to use her own experience to help others.

“I want the work we’re doing today to make it easier for LGBTQ folks tomorrow,” Sanchez said.

Pride flying high.

Another rally will be held in two weeks on Saturday, July 13 to further raise awareness for the LGBTQ community. It will begin with a march from Public Square to Kirby Park where there will be a free pride event from 1 to 6.