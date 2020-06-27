Lewisburg man arrested in North Carolina

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A 19-year-old Lewisburg man has been arrested in North Carolina, U. S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced Friday.

Daevon Kymm Bodden had an arrest warrant from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. He was charged with aggravated assault and lesser included offenses.

Records indicate Bodden was a victim in a drive-by shooting in East Buffalo Township on June 1.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force became involved when Bodden could not be found around Lewisburg.

On June 25th, at about 6:30 a.m., members of the task force visited a home in Raleigh, North Carolina and arrested Bodden without incident. He was turned over to the Wake County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

“The coordination and cooperation demonstrated by law enforcement in this case led directly to a dangerous fugitive being taken off the streets. It is our top priority to arrest violent crime fugitives, especially those who have no regard for human life,” said Martin.