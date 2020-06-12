East Buffalo Township shooting suspect arrested in Lewisburg

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police have identified a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred Monday, June 1 on West Market Street in Lewisburg.

On Thursday, The United States Marshals Services located Julio Gonzalez, 24, from Sunbury, in reference to an outstanding arrest warrant in Lewisburg. Gonzalez is also the alleged suspect in the June 1 shooting on West Market Street that left two teenagers injured.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Milton Police, Mahoning Township Police, and the Union County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence at 333 Pheasant Ridge Road in Lewisburg and took Gonzalez into custody.

Gonzalez has been charged with seven counts of attempted criminal homicide, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Gonzalez was arraigned at the Union County Courthouse by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe. Bail was denied and he was remanded to Union County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.