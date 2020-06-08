Letting the good times roll at Roller Roost in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A beloved roller rink in Schuylkill County is making a comeback after the original owner decided to close the doors and sell the property.

Roller Roost Sports Arena in Pottsville may not have reopened yet, but the new owner’s kids love to skate around in there.

“It’s fun and you can learn a lot of tricks on it,” McKinley Hoover said.

“They fell in love with the place. Couldn’t get them to leave after five years of skating,” owner Becky Hoover said.

In fact, that’s how Hoover ended up with the business. Her dad bought the property from the original owner. The plan was to convert it into an office warehouse.

“I was really sad when I realized my papi was going to turn it into an office warehouse,” McKinley said.

But Becky’s kids new found attachment and the community changed her mind.

“It was their cry on Facebook saying they love it here that we decided to keep it,” Hoover said.

The skating rink first opened its doors about 40 years ago. It’s a place where many people used to throw birthday parties and hang out. When Roller Roost reopens, you’ll still see the star-carpeted walls, but the owner is excited to show you all the new upgrades.

Some of those improvements include upgraded lighting and glow in the dark walls. Even though the Hoover family didn’t have quite the same attachment to the skating rink as other community members, they plan to build even more memories under their new ownership.

“We did this for them. Everybody has a lot of memories here and we just can’t wait for them to come in and use it and just fill the space,” McKinley said.

Hoover expects to have renovations at Roller Roost Sports Arena finished by mid-July. Hoover hopes to reopen the business by the beginning of August so the community can roll out even more memories.