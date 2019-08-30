Letters causing confusion regarding property reassessment

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County property reassessment is causing some confusion for residents who say they don’t understand what the numbers mean.

The county’s last reassessment was done back in 1989. State offices have been flooded with calls since the new letters went out last month. Senator Mario Scavello is trying to lessen fears of tax increases since property values went up.

He met with members of private community associations. Senator Scavello says about 75 percent of residents could see their property taxes go down or stay the same.

He says anyone with concerns about the reassessment should contact his office in Monroe County.