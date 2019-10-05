Let the Stars Shine

MOUNT CARMEL / NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One area school district wants to breathe new life into their old planetarium.

Eyewitness News reporter Joe Garrison has more on how the community can help the stars shine once again in Northumberland County.

“When you come into the planetarium you are walking into a room that can really engage you. The sound system in here is fantastic,” said David McFee.

The planetarium at Mount Carmel Area High School is a unique learning environment.

“It was like so much fun, to see the stars and all the planets around you, that was wow,” said Olivia Bellve, ninth grade student.

The room and equipment are in need of repairs. The Mount Carmel Area Education Foundation is collecting online donations. They hope out of this world generosity will help science lessons come alive.

“It’s not only science classes that can benefit from the planetarium. You can bring anything in here that you can find on the internet and project it onto the ceiling,” noted McFee.

Donors to the Foundation can even choose how and where they would like their money to be spent. There is even a fund set up for improvements here at the football stadium they call the Silver Bowl.

The foundation is also collecting money for weekend healthy food and summer educational programs. They say it will take about $4,000 to fix up the planetarium.

“I am hopeful because I have brothers and family and friends in younger grades. And when they come up through the high school, they will have a greater experience and have fun and they won’t forget all of it,” said Piper Schucker, ninth grade student.

“Well let’s face it students learn best when it is hands-on. And to be able to study astronomy in an actual planetarium where you can see the constellations and planets, you can’t beat it that is the best way to learn,” said Bernard Stellar, MCA Superintendent.

Donations can be made through Mount Carmel’s school website.