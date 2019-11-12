Let the Snowmaking Begin!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) While the winter weather is quite the disruption for most it’s a welcomed sight for local ski resorts.

The snow-making is ramping up at Montage Mountain on Tuesday. Their water park has been closed for weeks. But in the meantime they’ve been preparing for winter they’ve been putting in the work getting the snow guns prepared to powder the slopes. Their “director of snowmaking” tells eyewitness news, today’s cold conditions will help them in that process

“Ideally where we can make the best snow we can get down into the teens but we can make snow at 28 degrees,” said Gary Fuller, Director of Snowmaker.

“We watch the weather coming up, we watch the weather dropping and within about two weeks we know when we’re going to go full time. We’ll do our normal tests but usually when we ramp up for full-time snow making it’s kind of like Christmas morning,” said Jack Spitzer, Director of Operations, Montage Mountain

Montage says over the next few nights while the temperatures are low, they plan to make as much snow as possible.