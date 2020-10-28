Lester Holt in town for NBC Nightly News

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On NBC Nightly News, Lester Holt is traveling “Across America”. And Wednesday night Lester is on the road in Pennsylvania, making a stop right here in our area.

Lester was live in Wilkes-Barre, speaking with people who say they aren’t voting with their usual political party this election. Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma spoke with him this afternoon about the views of voters in a state that’s considered a top prize in the presidential election.

“Here in Pennsylvania you’re seeing a dynamic that we first saw four years ago when areas like this that were traditionally blue shifted to red, and what we’re seeing based on our conversations now, and this is not specifically on polling, is people once again willing to cross their party loyalties,” Holt said.

We will have more with Nick’s interview with Lester Holt tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.