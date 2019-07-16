Lending a Helping Hand at Paul’s House

JONAS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Volunteers along with Habitat for Humanity, the Pocono Builders Association, and the Valor Clinic Foundation help give Paul’s House in Jonas, Monroe County a much-needed facelift. Photojournalist Tom Gregory stopped to check out the effort.

Paul’s House helps veterans make the transition from the military to civilian life. Today – crews were busy scrapping paint off the building and getting it ready for some major repairs.

“It’s a hundred-year-old building and hundred-year-old buildings need a little more care than newer ones,” said William Snell, Monroe Co Habitat for Humanity

“The outside needed work! It’s been kind of beaten up a little over the years. We painted when we first moved in and the weather up here is a little tough up here on the boards.” noted Bill Parkin, Valor volunteer

“Some work should have been done a while ago and somebody took a power washer to it which made it worse so now we’re scrapping all the paint by hand so this side of the house is really tedious,” added Janet Campis, Pocono builders association

They expect to use over 60 gallons of paint and hope to finish next Thursday. They need volunteers!

According to Habitat’s executive director Kelly Kemmerer, 10 Habitat volunteers are needed daily (except Sundays) from 9 am to 3 pm, during the weeks of July 15 and July 22.

If you or your business can provide volunteers or materials for this project, please contact Kelly Kemmer at 570 216-4390 or execdirector@habitatmc.org