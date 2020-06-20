Lemonade for literacy

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pastor Jason Stump and two others set up a lemonade stand on North Tulpehocken Street in Pine Grove, Saturday afternoon.





The mission is to raise money to purchase children’s books that celebrate diversity and inclusion.

The crew was met with a great deal of support, raising about $350.

Once they purchase the books, Pastor Stump plans to put them in little free libraries throughout the Pine Grove School District and in preschools.

