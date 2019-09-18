Leigh County man accused of dropping explosives from a drone

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lehigh County man is accused of dropping explosives from a drone.

Prosecutors say Jason Muzzicato was targeting his ex-girlfriend’s property. Neighbors say there were many explosions over a several month period where nails rained down from the sky.

Prosecutors say so far he’s not directly charged with detonating explosives, but he is charged with operating an aircraft without a registration.

Muzzicato is facing other charges including illegally having weapons because of a protection from abuse order. Investigators say they found improvised explosives and nine guns when they raided his home.