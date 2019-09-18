Breaking News
UPDATE: Two people are dead after a plane crashes into a field in Monroe County

Leigh County man accused of dropping explosives from a drone

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lehigh County man is accused of dropping explosives from a drone.

Prosecutors say Jason Muzzicato was targeting his ex-girlfriend’s property. Neighbors say there were many explosions over a several month period where nails rained down from the sky.

Prosecutors say so far he’s not directly charged with detonating explosives, but he is charged with operating an aircraft without a registration.

Muzzicato is facing other charges including illegally having weapons because of a protection from abuse order. Investigators say they found improvised explosives and nine guns when they raided his home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos