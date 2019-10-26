Lehighton Park renovations almost complete

(WBRE/WYOU) — An upgrade to a park in the Poconos is almost complete.

The park will be handicap-accessible and have new benches which will soon be installed. It’s all part of a bigger project to upgrade the lighting and sidewalks in the upper section of the park. Nearly $400,000 in grants and donations went into renovating the park.

“It’s very exciting because both the lower and upper parks are in the center of our downtown. The forefathers were really intelligent when they laid out the community in having the greenspace right in the center of town. It’s also great because the amphitheater is attached right to borough hall so we have this great facility right in the center of town,” Nicole Beckett, Lehighton Borough manager, said.

The next big event there is the annual Christmas Trees in the Park with the big tree lighting on December 8th. The hope is to have the benches installed and ready for the spring in Lehighton.