Lehigh Valley residents await President Trump’s arrival

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – President Donald Trump is making a stop in Pennsylvania amid the coronavirus pandemic and many local residents are anxiously awaiting his arrival at the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

“I think it’s a good thing. He really needs to come here and actually bring manufacturing back to this country,” Richard Dunn, a Fogelsville resident told Eyewitness News.

The president’s visit will include a stop at Owens and Minor, a medical equipment distribution center, that makes N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment for healthcare workers across the country.

Some of the people Eyewitness News spoke to, who work in the healthcare field, believe President Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic well.

“I see the amount of beds that we use at all 11 of out campuses,” Doug Snyder of Palmerton said. “I look at it every night. I work in the transfer center at the hospital and the cases have gone way down in the last 3/4 weeks.”

Others, would like to see some changes made.

“The money that’s he’s putting forth to the Americans out of work is great,” Aaron Synder, of Palmerton said. “But I feel it could be better distributed to the restaurant industry. I feel that is the backbone of theU.S. economy. It has a lot to do with revenue coming forth and going out.“

President Trump’s response to the pandemic is influencing some voters, as the upcoming presidential election is just six months away.

President Trump is expected to arrive at 1:00 pm. Eyewitness News will continue to bring more coverage of the event on air and online.