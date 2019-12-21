Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton opens new emergency room

(WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton opened its expanded emergency room Friday afternoon.

The new facility is double its former size. New technology and systems are in place to treat even more patients. It’s all part of a $25 million renovation of the hospital. The ER will have 30 treatment rooms. The former had 18.

“This place is built to able to get you through the system as efficiently as possible, give you more comfort and privacy than ever before, really provide unique and high-quality patient experience,” medical director Dr. Andrew Miller said.

The hospital broke ground on the project in October 2018. It has some brand new state of the art technology, including a new 128-slice cat scan. Those who checked out the new facility were impressed.

“I think it is amazing and fantastic, I think it is a great thing that has happened in the Hazleton area. I am so impressed and I think it will be a great asset to the whole community,” Monica Barletta of Hazleton said.