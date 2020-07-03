Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton and Miller-Keystone Blood Center host blood drive

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s an urgent need for blood donations.

Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton and Miller-Keystone Blood Center hosted a blood drive Thursday. It was held at the hospital’s business and education center.

Walk-in donations are normally accepted, but with current circumstances, donations were by appointment only. Officials say with COVID-19, some people are hesitant, but it’s safe to donate.

“I think there’s still a little hesitation with people coming out to donate blood, but certainly with all the precautions that we’re taking, it certainly is a safe procedure,” LVH Hazleton Chief Medical Officer Anthony Balante said.

The blood drive was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on how to donate, call 570-501-4249 or visit http://www.GIVEaPINT.org.