LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A brush fire is burning at a popular state park in Carbon County.

The fire was discovered along the Lehigh Gorge Trail in Lehigh Township around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and DCNR are being assisted by several fire companies.

The flames are difficult to access because it is several miles off all roads on the Broad Mountain. Firefighters believe it was started by maintenance crews working on the railroad.