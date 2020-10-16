Learning the English language virtually in a pandemic

(WBRE/WYOU) — Virtual learning has many parents in the area wanting to pull their hair out, but imagine throwing a language barrier into the mix.

A local organization is helping these families navigate the challenges of online learning.

United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA helps families learning English to break through those barriers to virtual education and services.

Their family literacy program offers English as Second Language (ESL) classes for both students and parents. Now, instructors help kids with their virtual schoolwork and help parents become more equipped to help their kids at home.

