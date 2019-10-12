Learning Fire Safety

(WBRE/WYOU) — Students from New Story School in Wyoming got a special demonstration Friday morning.

Firefighters from Wyoming Hose Company Number 2 stopped by the school on Wyoming Avenue. It’s all in an effort to familiarize kids with fire prevention and safety.

“I’m hoping the kids can learn to trust firefighters as far as when they see them, that they know they’re here to help not there to scare them. Learn basic safeties of firefighting, you know. Stop, drop, and roll if you ever catch fire. Always stay low to the ground for smoke. The basics,” volunteer firefighter Anthony Burke said.

Students were able to try on gear, go inside the fire truck and receive a lesson on what to do in case of an emergency.