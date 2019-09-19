Learning Conference for non-profits being held in Scranton today

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Area Community Foundation is hosting its first learning conference for non-profits in Scranton today at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center.

200 non-profits from 9 counties are coming together to learn from local and national experts. They’re also using the opportunity to network with other local non-profits.

The main focus of the event is to help non-profits, regardless of their size, evolve and strengthen.

The conference runs until 5 pm tonight and continues tomorrow.