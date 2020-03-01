Leap Day baby born to Watsontown couple

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Leap Day is something extra special to celebrate for a Watsontown couple.

Casie Brooks and Jason Harpster welcomed a daughter, Chloe Ann, Saturday morning at Evangelical Community Hospital. She weighs six pounds, eight and a half ounces and 18.5 inches long and joins a one-year-old sister named Morgan.

Chloe Ann’s parents haven’t decided when they will celebrate her birthday on the off years. For the record, less than one tenth of one percent of the world’s population is a Leap Day baby.