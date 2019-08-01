LCTA takes over Murray Complex, rebrands itself as NEPTA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority – or L.C.T.A. – made a big announcement this morning, officially taking over a dilapidated property in the city.

The LCTA will transform the former Murray Complex near Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre, which has been vacant and an eyesore for about a decade will be turned into a transportation center.

It is a $22 million dollar project and will consolidate bus operations for the LCTA into this location.

Along with this consolidation, the Luzerne County Transportation Authority will also rebrand itself as the Northeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority or NEPTA.