LCTA executive director fired

(WBRE/WYOU) — A surprise move Tuesday at a meeting of the board of directors of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority, the LCTA.

The executive director Norm Gavlick was fired. The board did not give the reason for the termination but sources within the LCTA tell the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick that it had to do with the recent proposed name change of the LCTA to NEPTA, Northeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and Gavlick’s involvement in that name change.

We will have more this still-developing story Wednesday on Eyewitness News.