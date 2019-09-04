LCTA Board appoints Lee Horton as Interim Executive Director

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) has appointed Lee Horton as Interim Executive Director.

Horton has been with the LCTA for 8 years, working as an Operations Director for the past 6 years.

Horton’s appointment comes one day after Former Executive Director Norm Gavlick was suddenly terminated by the LCTA Board.

Eyewitness News spoke with Gavlick today about his termination and he had some strong words for the board. We’ll have more on that today on Eyewitness News at 5 pm on WBRE.