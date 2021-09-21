LCBC gives update on recovery of victims in bus accident that injured 32

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — LCBC Manheim has released more information regarding the status of victims in the bus crash on Sunday that injured the bus driver and more than 30 other high school girls and volunteers.

State Police told Eyewitness News around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, the bus was heading to Lancaster County when it veered off of I-81 south and onto State Route 25 where it blew through the center guide rail then hit an embankment and stopped in a wooded area.

LCBC say that all but one of the 32 were taken to the hospital for care.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, LCBC Manheim say three additional girls have been released from the hospital. 10 other students and volunteers remain in the hospital more than 48 hours after the crash.

On the church’s website, they provided a support fund to help the victims of the accident.

State police have not told us the extent of the injuries of the bus driver or if they are still in the hospital.