Lawsuit Filed Against Geisinger Medical Center

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Attorney Matt Casey has filed a civil lawsuit against Geisinger Medical Center on behalf of the parents of a baby who died in late September at the hospital in Danville from a bacterial infection.

Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis Cepeda of Hazle Township hired attorney Matt Casey of the law firm Ross, Feller, Casey.

The suit was filed on Thursday in Luzerne County Court on behalf of their infant son Abel Cepeda who died six days after his birth. The suit claims negligence and recklessness of the hospital and its staff. Staff at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and its hospital and clinics in Wilkes-Barre, and Forty-Fort are named in the suit.

Abel was one of three infants who died after being exposed to waterborne bacteria in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.