Lawsuit filed against Diocese of Scranton alleging sexual abuse by priest

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A developing story coming out of Scranton this morning. A lawsuit has been filed against the Scranton Diocese alleging sexual abuse committed by a priest decades ago.

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of four alleged sexual assault victims. The four men, now between the ages of 47 and 51, say they were sexually abused when they were between the ages of 7 and 14 by Father Michael Pulicare, an Assistant Pastor at what was then St. Joseph’s Church in the Minooka Section of Scranton. Pulicare died in 1999.

Attorneys for the alleged victims name Former Bishop James Timlin and current Bishop Joseph Bambera in the lawsuit. They allege Bishop Timlin was aware of the abuse and did nothing to stop it. The lawsuit also alleges one of the victims actually slept in the same bedroom with Father Pulicare inside the rectory of Saint Peter’s Cathedral.

The suit is seeking financial and punitive damages from the Scranton Diocese.

A spokesperson for the Scranton Diocese says they will release a statement later today regarding the lawsuit.