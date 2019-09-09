Lawmakers hold hearings addressing high-speed internet

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State lawmakers continue to push for an increase in access to high-speed internet across Pennsylvania.

The Senate Communications and Technology Committee is holding a series of public hearings looking to examine the impact the lack of high-speed internet is having on Pennsylvania industries like education, agriculture, and health care.

“We must ensure that our residents that live in the most rural areas of the Commonwealth have access to life-saving emergency response and health care, as well as access to high-speed broadband,” Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, (R) Chair, Senate Communications and Technology Committee said.

Researchers at Penn State say they could not find any county within the Commonwealth with at least half the population receiving high-speed internet.