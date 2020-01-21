Lawmakers expected to vote on human trafficking laws

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to vote on a number of bills dealing with human trafficking this week. The bills will impose stiffer laws against sex offenders.

The bills in Harrisburg are under consideration and come as January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The organization Bloom near Stroudsburg helps guide survivors back into society.

Art is a way to express yourself. At Bloom in Bangor, it’s also a place of healing for survivors of human trafficking.

“Having a place where it can be a supportive workplace for them or even they can engage with their community in a very positive way,” Bloom executive director Carol Andersen said.

Andersen says support is the key word for a better tomorrow. Lawmakers are trying to do the same at the state level. The House is expected to vote Tuesday on proposals.

One is to protect victims from having past sexual victimization used against them in court, require more incarcerated sex offenders to attend counseling and therapy and increase penalties for trafficking or those who patronize a victim of trafficking.

“Survivors deserve justice and justice is served when people are held accountable for their criminal acts,” Andersen said.

Right now, Bloom houses eight women who have been part of the $150 billion trafficking industry according to the International Labour Organization.

“It’s very sad when we hear the stories of the women that come off the street and really didn’t know another way of life,” Bloom program director Deborah Meade said.

Meade works with the women to get treatment, employment and goal plans during their two-year stay at Bloom.

“To be able to achieve certain milestones while they are with us,” Meade said.

While accomplishing that, soon they will have a new place to be able to go as Bloom is relocating its studio and offices next door.

“To come to a place where you’re provided with everything you need and with more of an invitation. I think we see this glimmer of can this really be true,” Andersen said.

Bloom has helped 46 women get back on their feet for nearly five years now. Their idea is modeled after a Nashville-based non-profit that does it very similarly.