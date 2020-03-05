Law changed to allow retiring Williamsport police officers to purchase duty guns

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport City Council changes a law concerning the sales of sniper rifles.

For years, the Williamsport Police Department has allowed officers to purchase their duty pistol at the time of their retirement. Recently a retiring special response team member who used a bolt-action rifle for duty as a sniper wanted to purchase the weapon.

The old law would not have allowed him to purchase the gun. It’s why police went to city council and asked to have the language changed in the city law, so other firearms can now be sold to retiring officers.

“It’s a sign of respect for somebody who’s risked their life for most cases, two decades, sometimes three. We get close to our firearms and we use them and train with them and we need them,” Williamsport Bureau of Police Chief Damon Hagan said.

Money from the sale of the firearms will be put into the police general fund.