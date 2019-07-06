Lavender Fest returning to Monroe County

CRESCO, MOROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fairly-new lavender farm in the Poconos is now open for the season and Saturday, the farm is hosting a unique family-friendly event.

Linda Besecker shows Eyewitness News around Paradis Lavender Farm, an extension of Ross and Ross Nursery in Cresco.

“It’s been popular and a lot of people really appreciate it. People will drive far just to see what’s going on,” Besecker said.

Planted in 2017, the farm has grown from a few plants to 400. The business also added a shop selling locally-made lavender-infused products.

“I think the smell to most people is very calming and peaceful and it just grabs you,” Besecker said.

You’re invited to visit the lavender farm this Saturday for the second annual Lavender Fest.

With an enchanted fairy forest, educational classes and 70 vendors, there are activities for any age.

“Last year we said, let’s have a festival! and we were just shocked. We had thousands of people show up. We are trying to make it even better this year,” Besecker said.

Besecker says the plants haven’t grown to their full potential because of the wet weather. But there’s still plenty of lavender to go around this weekend.

“We’ll have all kinds of lavender drinks, lavender ice cream, lavender fudge, lavender syrup, lavender jelly. You name it, we’re putting lavender in it!” Besecker said.

Lavender Fest runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine. The event is free, but there is a $5 parking fee to benefit the American Heart Association.