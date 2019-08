HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A reported gas leak forces the evacuation of a Luzerne County Mall this morning.

It happened at the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township where there was a report of a natural gas smell. While this happened before the mall was open, employees were in the building getting businesses ready for the day.

Firefighters believe the smell was coming from the roof but could not locate the source.

UGI crews are on the scene.

The mall opened as scheduled at 10 am.