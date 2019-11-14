Breaking News
Laurel Mall Announces New Anchor Stores

HAZLE TOWNSHIP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Laurel Mall near Hazleton will soon be getting some new tenants.

They will fill the space once used by KMart which closed last year. The owners of the mall announced Thursday that Planet Fitness and Hobby Lobby will move into the now-empty space.

“These two tenants together are jewels, tremendous destinations to this area. People will come from as far as 60 miles. They are a tremendous tremendous asset,” Lexington Realty International President Alan Retinski said.

The stores are expected to open for business by the middle of 2020 and create more than 100 jobs.


