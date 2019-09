(WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County firefighter is being remembered in his community and across the state.

Black bunting is draped across the front of the Kunkle Fire Department in honor of fire police officer Edward Lee Nulton, Sr. The 63-year-old passed away on September 19.

Governor Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff to honor Nulton on Saturday for his funeral.