MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday marked the last day to catch a Martz bus to either New York or Philadelphia for at least two weeks.

Dozens of people seized the opportunity early Friday morning in Mount Pocono. Martz is temporarily suspending those two major cities, considered the most heavily impacted areas for COVID-19.

The Martz routes are set to resume on April 13th.