Last of five men sentenced in Gouldsboro murder

GOULDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coneil Moore, 33, was sentenced in the 2017 murder of a Gouldsboro man, according to the Wayne County District Attorney.

Judge Kenneth Seamans sentenced Moore to 11.5 to 24 years in a state correctional institution. In December 2017, Moore and four others broke into the home of Joseph Keith Stengline Sr., and robbed and assaulted Stengline and his son.

Stengline was kicked and stomped repeatedly. He died five days later in the hospital. The group traveled from Monroe County to Gouldsboro to commit the robbery.

The four other men were previously sentenced.

