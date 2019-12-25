Last-minute preparations on Christmas Eve

(WBRE/WYOU) — Most stores are closed on Christmas Day, but hours before Santa’s arrival, last-minute shoppers took to the stores to mark everything off their lists.

According to a survey, at least 10 percent of U.S. shoppers didn’t start buying holiday gifts until December 23rd. A lot of people were dashing for the gifts before stores closed early while others hit the grocery store for the Christmas dinner list.

“We didn’t have a chance before I guess. There was school and people were working and going to friends’ houses. Busy, busy,” said Shirley Boatman of Hughesville.

“Today’s my sister’s birthday, Christmas Eve, so we’re out buying food to make Christmas Eve dinner for her,” Kathy Bednarz of South Port, North Carolina said.

Once the dust settles, everyone we talked with says they will settle down to relax and officially enjoy the holiday with family.