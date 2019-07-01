Last day of the YWCA

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Financial issues

force the Hazleton YWCA to close.

Over the years, the Hazleton YWCA has become a second home for thousands of families.

“We grew up with this, even in high school,” Joseph Farkas, a Hazleton YWCA member said. “I mean, we’ve been working out here for 25 years. But this was part of us when we were ten years old.”

YWCA leaders say because of financial strains, they had no choice but to close. The community tried to save the center, by donating their time and money, but the facility couldn’t recover.

“I mean this is a mecca for the community,” Ron Miller, Hazleton YWCA member said. “It’s just a shame and I really hope there’s some way to re-open it.”

The closing means Hazleton won’t have any public pools or gyms. Members are concerned about what this could mean for kids in the area.

“It’s definitely going to make a big impact in the whole Hazleton community,” John Belak, Hazleton YWCA member added.

Employees of the YWCA were heartbroken by the closing.

“I really enjoyed the work here,” Alex Littleton, an employee of the Hazleton YWCA lamented. “It was probably my favorite job of all time.”

Members remain hopeful that they can re-open one day, but until then, they’re forced to find somewhere new.

“This will be missed, and I hope somehow, someone can pull something together for us,” Farkus said.

There’s no word on what’s in store for the YWCA building now.

Families who paid membership dues in advance will receive a refund for the portion that is unused.