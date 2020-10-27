Last day of early in-person voting and applications for mail-in voting draw long lines

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tuesday is the last day voters in Pennsylvania could vote early in person — and that translated into long lines at some county election bureaus.

Luzerne County Election officials say that more than 1,000 voters voted in person. Eyewitness News spoke to voters who say they wanted to make sure their voices are heard.

The line stretched from the front door of the Luzerne County Penn Place Office building on Market Street around the corner and down nearly a block on Pennsylvania Boulevard. Many of these folks tell Eyewitness News they stood in line for more than two hours.







Mark James of Shavertown says he would have waited for as long as it took to cast his vote.

“It’s possibly the most important vote I ever made in my life and that’s how I truly feel. It’s a country divided and there are strong feelings each way.”

Gerry Gallagher from Kingston says she has her children in mind.

“It’s very long but you know what I’m glad to see so many people voting, it’s awesome. I hope it goes the right way. What we have to remember is our future for our children that’s the most important thing.”

Other voters say they had concerns about mailing in their ballot.

“But a lot of people have a lot of speculation about the mail in votes. You know so they are a little afraid to do that so that’s why I think they are here and they are willing to stand two hours in line today,” said Suzanne Youngblood of Wilkes-Barre Township.

Other folks say it’s all about making sure their voices are heard. And they were not going to be deterred by long lines.

“My first reaction is I didn’t have enough quarters for the parking meter. I’m here and going to stay here as long as it takes. I think it’s absolutely vital to do this to do my part,” Kit Neville of Kingston said.

“I knew it was going to be long. I knew that and I’m fine with that. I expected that it makes me feel good there’s a lot of people out voting early. I think it’s important in this election particularly, that we are out early,” said Jessica Snyder from Shavertown.

The vote in person ended at 3:30 p.m. The attention turns to the mail in ballots.