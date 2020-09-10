Last call for alcohol occurring at 10 p.m. in restaurants and bars

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Restaurants and bars are preparing for more changes to their businesses.

Later this month, establishments can increase their indoor dining capacity to 50 percent if they complete a certification. But, all alcohol sales must end at 10 p.m and some bar owners say that’s not fair.

New guidelines announced by Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday will prohibit alcohol sales at restaurants after 10 p.m. A local restaurant and bar owner in downtown Scranton says the changes are hard to keep up with, but says he understands what the governor is trying to accomplish.

“What I believe he’s trying to do is prevent people from getting too drunk,” Jay Velar, owner of The Railyard Restaurant & Bar, said.

“It’s going to 50 percent. We’re still saying we want you to hold alcohol sales and shut them down at 10,” Governor Wolf said.

“I feel like it could have been later than 10 p.m. I feel like if he had done, midnight or 11:00 p.m. people wouldn’t be as affected,” Velar said.

Pennsylvania restaurants will also be able to increase to half-capacity after completing a self-certification, up from the current 25 percent that’s been in place since July. But Velar says that’s not enough to make up lost revenue for most bars.

“Absolutely, especially other bars in the area. It’s going to affect all of us,” Velar said.

The new cut-off time is leaving more questions than answers for bar owners. State Health Department Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine pointed to college towns as one reason why.

“We don’t want people to congregate while they’re drinking. We don’t want people to be at bars,” Dr. Levine said.

The Pennsylvania Health Department reports significant increases in cases of the virus among 19-to 24-year-olds. Both Governor Wolf and Dr. Levine expressed concerns Tuesday for the restaurant industry.

“We don’t want to drive the restaurant industry out of business,” Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“I have all along been concerned about the economic impact that this has had on the restaurant and bar business,” Governor Wolf said.

But Velar says more still needs to be done to help the industry.

“No industry is being affected more than ours at this point,” Velar said.

Before anyone can increase indoor capacity September 21st, restaurants will have to fill out a form with the state. They will then receive “open & certified” signs to display.

Restaurants have until October 5th, the same day state inspectors will start checking if a restaurant has been self-certified.