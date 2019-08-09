Las Vegas man wanted for human trafficking and promoting prostitution arrested in Monroe County

(WBRE/WYOU) — A man, wanted for human trafficking and promoting prostitution, has been arrested in Monroe County.

Police nabbed 30-year-old Stephen Higgins of Las Vegas, Nevada after going undercover at the Days Inn in Pocono Township. That’s where they came in contact with a 19-year-old woman who confessed to prostitution.

She claimed Higgins offered to get her better clients. She also said Higgins took control of her money which made her afraid to leave him.

Higgins faces involuntary servitude and human trafficking charges.