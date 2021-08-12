Larksville woman recalls moments after deadly dispute

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A dispute turned deadly. That’s what police say happened in a Luzerne County neighborhood Wednesday night.

Larksville’s Erin Newman got a knock on her door Wednesday night and what happened next was nothing short of horrific.

“I cracked my door a little bit, and I said, ‘Yes?’ And he goes, ‘I need you to call 911, I just killed my niece’s mother,’ and showed me his bloody hands,” Newman said.

She says her neighbor, 51-year-old Terry Campbell, was standing on her porch covered in blood. Terrified, Newman locked the door and called 911.

“I didn’t know what he was going to do. I didn’t know if he still had a weapon,” Newman said.

When Larksville Police arrived, Campbell told them a woman was bleeding out inside a home on the 500 block of West State Street. That’s where police found 25-year-old Yana Guitson lying dead on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

“Once in the chest, and was stabbed in the throat very severely to the fact that it was obvious that she was deceased, and much of her throat was in fact missing,” Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said.

Police also found bloody knives near her body. Knives that investigators say Campbell would often sharpen while sitting at his computer.

“We’re not sure exactly what the dispute might have been, but they have a history of not getting along,” Sanguedolce said.

Police say Campbell and Guitson lived in the home with a five-year-old child.

“Maybe like a couple minutes after that, his niece comes at my door, she knocks on it, she told me that ‘Mommy’s not moving, Mommy’s not breathing’,” Newman said. “The little girl told me that Mommy said something she wasn’t supposed to say.”

Campbell is charged with murder and is being held in jail in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.