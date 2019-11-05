Large Turnout in Hazleton for Mayor’s Race

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One of the most hotly contested and most-watched races is that for Mayor of Hazleton.

Republican incumbent Jeff Cusat is facing Democrat Bob Yevak. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick is covering that race. At 5 p.m. Andy was outside the Southside Fire Station on East Broad Street. This is the largest polling place in the city.

Eyewitness News was told that turnout is on pace to hit about 25 maybe even 30 percent, which is higher than what we normally see in a local election. Voters tell Eyewitness News, The mayoral race brought turnout.

We saw a steady stream of people walking into and voting at the South Side Fire Station. This polling place contains wards three and four, a total of about 1,800 voters. Janet and Bob Tucker of Hazleton say this election, especially the mayoral race between Republican incumbent Jeff Cusat and challenger Democrat Bob Yevak, is the most important in recent memory for the city.

“I think it’s the most important thing that Americans have that privilege to do. This particular election in Hazleton, it says a lot about our community. Our boards and our city all about budgeted which is about where you want your community to go,” said Janet Tucker.

“To exercise the privilege, everybody in all the wars that have fought to keep our freedoms so we can do this is very important,” added Bob Tucker.

Mike and Jayme Pozzesser believe this election is vital to the future of the Hazleton area, especially the city.

“People don’t realize the most important elections that you have are your local elections that we have today. School board, Hazleton City Council,” said Mike Pozzessere of Hazleton.

“It’s very important. It’s the only way change is made,” noted Jayme Pozzessere.

Election results will be tonight at 11 on Eyewitness News.