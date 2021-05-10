Large power outage closes Towanda Area School District, thousands without power

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A large power outage in Towanda has led to early dismissal for students in the Towanda Area School District.

The district released a statement on their website announcing that students would be leaving at 10:30 a.m. due to the power outage. Students will not be attending the Northern Tier Career Center this afternoon, but extra-curricular activities will continue as planned later today.

According to Penelec, approximately 2,100 customers in the Towanda area are currently without power. The outage site appears to be around State and Poplar Street.

Penelec says the cause of the outage is currently under investigation and power is expected to be restored around 11:30 a.m.