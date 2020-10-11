Lane named after 100-year-old

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A century-old Scranton man received a unique birthday gift.

Charlie Tansits Junior got a lane near Scranton Fire Department’s Engine Company Number One named after him.

He has lived in the area his entire life and frequently walks Lake Scranton.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti gave a proclamation for Tansits’ new lane.

“They’re all my friends. It’s nice to have nice friends and family. I have a great family and friends,” said Tansits Jr.

Mayor Cognetti has made October 11 2020 as “Charles J. Tansits Jr. Day” in the City of Scranton.