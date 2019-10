(WBRE/WYOU) — Walkers at a popular scenic spot can expect an inconvenience to get in their steps.

Pennsylvania American Water says the parking lot for the Lake Scranton walking trail will temporarily close Monday morning. Contractors will finish up paving work on the parking lot and upgrade the path from the lot to the walking trail. The lot should reopen Thursday.

In the meantime, Pennsylvania American Water urges walkers to obey parking regulations in that area.