LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local district will learn remotely for the rest of the calendar year after a rise in COVID cases.

Officials with the Lake-Lehman School District alerted parents Wednesday that students will learn virtually beginning Thursday for the rest of December. The district is citing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

On December 10th, when the school mask mandate was lifted by the state Supreme Court, the district left masking up to parents and individuals.